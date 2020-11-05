Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.85 EPS.

Nutrien stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

