Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE NXQ opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

