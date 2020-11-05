Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
NYSE NXQ opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.84.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.