Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

NPV stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

