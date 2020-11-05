Oasis Midstream Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

