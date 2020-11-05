OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OCFC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $855.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

