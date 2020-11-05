OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

