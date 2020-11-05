Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 699.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

