Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $119,360. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 740,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 19,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

