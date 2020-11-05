Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

OLLI stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.