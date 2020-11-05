Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

