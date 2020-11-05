OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.35. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

