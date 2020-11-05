OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OCFT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of -29.35. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. Research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

