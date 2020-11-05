OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneMain to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.