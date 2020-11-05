OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpan updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

OneSpan stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

