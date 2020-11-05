OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpan updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
OneSpan stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.