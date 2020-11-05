OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.