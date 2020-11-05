Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.53. 162,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $402.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $59,863.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Wayne Jenkins sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $34,048.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,937.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,626 shares of company stock valued at $280,720. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 880.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Oportun Financial by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 68,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.