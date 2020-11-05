Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the asset manager will earn $8.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 309,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

