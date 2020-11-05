Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will earn $14.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

CHTR stock opened at $654.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $617.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 64.8% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

