Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Up 9.3% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35. 559,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 586,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $451.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.