Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading 9.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 559,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 586,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.