O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Decreased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $274,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 178.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 36.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.65.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $450.46 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,492 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

