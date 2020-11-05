Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) (LON:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) (LON:OGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.60. Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 3,930 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and a PE ratio of 22.30.

About Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers, as well as farm enterprises under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.