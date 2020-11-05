Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%.
ORN opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
In other news, Director Mary E. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
