Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%.

ORN opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

In other news, Director Mary E. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

