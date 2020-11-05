Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Ofer Benyosef bought 511 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,638. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

