Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.33. 7,196,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 2,116,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

