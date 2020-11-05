Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.