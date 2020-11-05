Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEIX. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

PEIX opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.48. Pacific Ethanol has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,653.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.