Pamela A. Bena Acquires 2,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $14,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,786 shares in the company, valued at $301,694.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $7.22 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in F.N.B. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

