Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Price Target Increased to $1.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

PHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 189.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 75,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,862.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 55,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $196,282.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 230,000 shares of company stock worth $374,900. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

