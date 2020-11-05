Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to $1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PHX. ValuEngine upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.15.

PHX opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,862.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,070.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

