Panther Metals PLC (PALM.L) (LON:PALM) Shares Gap Up to $11.25

Panther Metals PLC (PALM.L) (LON:PALM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $11.75. Panther Metals PLC (PALM.L) shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 697,712 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04.

About Panther Metals PLC (PALM.L) (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

