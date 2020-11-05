Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-$12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.88. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.70-12.30 EPS.

PH stock opened at $217.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $228.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.60.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

