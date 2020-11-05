Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Announces Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Parsons updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, COO Carey A. Smith bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $373,259. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

