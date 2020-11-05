Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 155,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,329,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $397.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average is $298.62. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $397.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

