PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $194.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

