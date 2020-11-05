PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Shares Gap Up to $505.00

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $505.00, but opened at $529.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $537.00, with a volume of 285,923 shares changing hands.

PAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 548.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 620.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08. The stock has a market cap of $368.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

