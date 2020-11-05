PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) Shares Gap Up to $40.00

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $41.50. PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 404,666 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.13.

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (8.84) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) by GBX (1.14) (($0.01)).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

