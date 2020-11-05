PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of PCM stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

