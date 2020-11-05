PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Upgraded at TheStreet

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCSB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PCSB Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $237.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.60.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PCSB Financial by 265.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PCSB Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

