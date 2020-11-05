PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a focus list rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PDC Energy stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 59.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

