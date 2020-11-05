Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $12.90. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 137,168 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

