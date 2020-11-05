PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

PFLT stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

