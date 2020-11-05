Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

