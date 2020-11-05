Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.34. 1,737,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,596,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,156,000 after buying an additional 777,563 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $22,359,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $16,976,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 227.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 531,394 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

