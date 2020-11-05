Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.34. 1,737,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,596,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,156,000 after buying an additional 777,563 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $22,359,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $16,976,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 227.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 531,394 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
