Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PFMT opened at $1.05 on Monday. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
