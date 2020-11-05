Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

PUGOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Peugeot in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of PUGOY stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. Peugeot has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

