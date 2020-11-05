Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $534,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 619.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 62,065 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

