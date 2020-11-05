Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,265,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

