Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 330.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

