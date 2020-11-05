PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of RCS stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
